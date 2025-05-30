Director Mohit Suri has given us gems like Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, and Malang. He’s returning to what he does best, the romance genre, with the upcoming intense love tale, Saiyaara. It marks the Bollywood debut of Ananya Panday‘s cousin, Ahaan Panday, with Aneet Padda. The official teaser has been unveiled, scroll below for our review!

Decoding the Saiyaara Teaser

The one-minute and fifteen-second teaser begins with a captivating narration of the intense love story, which is filled with passion, romance, and, of course, heartbreak. The first few seconds showcase every shade of Ahaan Panday in the film. His portrayal of the Bollywood hero looks promising — the aggressive lover and the hopeless romantic with a dashing personality and a chiseled physique. Aneet Padda, on the other hand, unfortunately fails to hold my attention but of course, it is too early to judge her act.

Saiyaara Teaser Review

The dialogues are catchy, and the intense background score is exactly what one expects from a Mohit Suri film. What honestly did not work for me were the visuals. First of all, the teaser is lengthy and all over the place. Too many moments, yet none that leaves me intrigued, asking for more.

I can see references from what has worked for Mohit Suri before. Simply put, it’s giving Malang X Aashiqui 2 crossover. But hopefully, the trailer will be fresh, well-knit and drives me to the theatres. Saiyaara has the potential and hopefully, it won’t become just another passable affair in Bollywood.

Take a look at the Saiyaara teaser below:

Saiyaara Release Date

YRF backed Saiyaara is slated for a theatrical release on July 18, 2025.

Are you excited to watch the debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more teaser reviews.

Must Read: Maa Trailer Review: Hey Kajol, I Hope You’re Giving Bollywood The Horror It Deserves Because All I Have On My Mind Is “O Stree, Jaldi Aana”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News