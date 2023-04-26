‘Aashiqui 2’ turns 10: Did you know Shraddha Kapoor’s crazy fan saw the romantic musical 40 times & texted her Aarohi?

Yes, you read it right! The remarkable success of Mohit Suri’s romantic musical ‘Aashiqui 2’ catapulted Shraddha Kapoor to the big league of bankable commercial actresses of Bollywood. Such has been the craze of her character Aarohi in the movie that even after 10 years of its release, Shraddha is being fondly referred to as her on-screen name by her fans wherever she travels!

As the movie completes 10 years of its release today, we take you to a trip down memory lane where Shraddha had a crazy fan encounter! The story goes that an unidentified guy saw ‘Aashiqui 2’ 40 times! And not just that, he somehow managed to get Shraddha’s mobile number and every time he saw the film, he texted her that he watched it for her and even called her by her screen name, Aarohi!

Shraddha was really touched by her fan’s gesture, as she still describes the film as a life changing opportunity and thanks everyone for the love and support that is still pouring in.

Talking about ‘Aashiqui 2’ Shraddha Kapoor had mentioned in one of her interviews, “Aarohi came in my life, and changed everything. I am forever grateful and thankful to each and every one who gave so much love to me as Aarohi. It feels motivating when people remember the film, it’s songs and the story, even after long.”

Shraddha’s popularity is not just limited to the movie buffs and her crazy fans, but also photographers who keep referring to her as Aarohi whenever they bump into her even a decade after the film’s release!

