Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently riding the wave of his latest release Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan, has been often dragged on social media for his double meaning fun banters with his colleagues. One similar incident happened when Salman Khan questioned Karan Johar during an award show about why he was still unmarried. The conversation soon transformed into a s*xual-innuendo based banter.

An old clip of Salman Khan on Reddit shows having fun with Karan Johar which got mixed reactions from netizens. Read on to know what exactly happened.

A video on Reddit starts with Salman Khan laughing at a joke cracked by filmmaker Karan Johar. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star then shoots a question at Karan saying, “Aapne abhi takk shaadi kyun nahi ki?” A visibly irked Karan Johar then replies back with a clever answer saying, I am still a virgin” referring to Salman’s same answer on Koffee With Karan. The quirky reply leaves audience into splits when Karan adds the word “technically” in the end. Salman then enquires what does he mean by that to which Karan replies, “Backstage bataunga, pun intended.”

Take a look:

Social media users thronged to the comments section of the viral clip as one of the users stated, “Salman is too hetero to even get that joke.” Whereas, another said, “Honestly, i hate how Bollywood takes a perverse joy in displaying this game of ‘expose the queer’. and how kjo himself endorses this. he has so much internalised homophobia to work through. wtf is so funny about gay s*x??”

The next one dubbed it, “disgusting humour tbh” as another mentioned, “Some people’s entire personality is their s*x life or s*xuality. KJo is one of them.” Another user concluded, “This has to be the most hilarious banter that took place on the award show. Nowadays we get only cringe.”

On the work front, Salman Khan will soon be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif which is touted as the next big film in YRF’s ever-expanding spy universe

