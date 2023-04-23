Ever since Katrina Kaif got married to Vicky Kaushal, she has been hitting the headlines for being pregnant. Every now and then, there were reports that the actress was pregnant, and every time it was dismissed as well. After months, Katrina made an appearance at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid party, looking all gorgeous, and netizens wondered whether she was pregnant or not. Keep scrolling to check out the reactions.

Katrina has been missing from social media and from the parties for quite some time. On the other hand, she is not even shooting for any movies at the moment and from her looks, it seems she has gained some weight which is why it led the netizens to think she is pregnant.

Katrina Kaif once again spurring pregnancy rumours. At Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid party, Katrina Kaif appeared looking like the gorgeous chaand that she is. She wore a beautiful chikankari anarkali suit and paired it with silver stone-studded chandbalis, a few finger rings and embellished white juttis to match the ensemble. She kept a glam makeover with smokey eyes and blushed cheeks, and glossy lips. Kat left her straight hair open to flow over her busts.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

While she looked absolutely gorgeous, it was netizens who figured she might be pregnant and dropped their reaction on the video shared by a paparazzi page named Viral Bhayani on Instagram. One of them wrote, “Is she pregnant? Like I don’t see her at the gym anymore and she looks like she gained some weight plus…she isn’t shooting any movie ATM! 😐”

Another one commented, “yeh pregnant lag rahi hai…”

The third one penned, “Katrina look so beautiful..hope she pregnant..i wonder how kid looks like❤️”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Well, what are your thoughts about Katrina’s pregnancy rumours? Do you think it’s true this time? Let us know!

