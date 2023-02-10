Wamiqa Gabbi’s recent project Fursat, a short film by Vishal Bhardwaj, has a growing number of its admirers. Since the movie has an extensive use of dance to tell the story, all the actors, including Wamiqa needed to hone their dancing skills. For which, the actress trained in contemporary dance numbers for over two weeks, even if she is a trained Kathak dancer. The actress was busy shooting for another project and had to fly in between schedules to commit to her training for the project.

Wamiqa says, “Dance is a form of language that Vishal Sir used in this movie. We have mostly used contemporary dance steps and the brief I got was, irrespective of where you stand or what your position is, everyone should look like each other’s mirror image. Which meant our timings had to be bang on. Even though I am a trained Kathak dancer, I trained in contemporary dance for over two weeks and used all my free time in between my shoots for practice. I am just glad all the hard work just paid off. I was shooting for another project and I would fly into Mumbai on my day off to come to Mumbai and rehearse with my teacher”.

The 30 minutes long movie, which also stars Ishan Khatter, was shot on Iphone 14 pro and was released on YouTube recently. The short film, which has been hailed for its cinematography and choreography, was praised by Apple CEO Tim Cook. The short film tells the story of a man named Nishant who can get a glimpse into the future with the help of an ancient relic called Doordarshak.

Wamiqa Gabbi will next be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Khufiya along with Tabu, Ali Fazal amongst others. She was last in an anthology series Modern Love: Mumbai on Amazon Prime Video which is an adaptation of hit American series with the same name Modern Love. She was part of Mumbai Dragon directed by Vishal Bharadwaj.

