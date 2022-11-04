Tabu is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. She made her debut with Bazaar in 1982 but never got any credit for that role. Later, she was seen in 1985’s Hum Naujawan and got the due recognition. Since then, Tabu has come a long way. She is known for her prolific acting skills and clear personality. However, do you know her original name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi? Here’s why she never used it.

Tabu’s on-screen cinematic look, voice modulation, and acting skills are profusely appreciated. From National Awards to box office hits, she has seen it all. Now, Tabu will be next seen in Drishyam 2.

Once Tabu opened up about her childhood days in an old interview with Simi Garewal in her talk show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. Reminiscing those days, she had said, “I had a great childhood, we lived in Hyderabad all our lives, I lived with my grandparents (mother’s parents) after my parents divorced. My mum was a teacher and so I ended up spending more time with her mother, and my grandmother would pray and read books, and I grew up with that. I was very timid, I did not have a voice, in fact even after becoming a heroine, an actor, I did not have a voice.”

While talking about the same, Tabu shared why she never used her father’s surname ‘Hashmi’ in her name. Sharing it, Tabu revealed, “I never really used it, I never thought it was important for me to use my father’s surname, it was always Tabassum Fatima, which was my middle name. In school, Fatima was my surname. I have no memories of him. My sister has met him on occasion, but I have never really felt like meeting him. I am not curious about him, I am happy the way I am, the way I have grown up. I am very settled in my own life.”

For the unversed, Tabu’s mother and father got divorced when she was three years old. Later, her father married someone else and became parents to two daughters. However, did you know about this? Let us know your thoughts!

