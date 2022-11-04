Anupam Kher has turned out to be a dark horse at the box office in 2022. His The Kashmir Files did record-breaking business and found immense love and appreciation. Then again, he was a part of a Telugu film, Karthikeya 2, which also did an unthinkable business and was a sleeper success in Hindi dubbed version. Citing the examples of both, the actor recently slammed the naysayers. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, both the aforementioned films did stupendous business at the box office. As mentioned by the veteran actor himself, TKF hit the 350 crore mark globally, while K2 earned well above 100 crores. Both the films were low on budget and no one really considered them as box office winners initially. Now, Anupam has given it back to those who were trying to write him and his films off.

Talking to DNA, Anupam Kher said, “Yeh un logo ko liye message hai ki don’t write people off. Don’t play God. Don’t assume that you know everything. No one knows anything. I am not saying this with arrogance, but with humility and pride. Today, a 67-year-old man has so far made Rs 480 crores at the box office. Rs 350 crore with The Kashmir Files and Rs 120 crore with Karthikeya 2, Uunchai is still yet to release.”

Anupam Kher added that it’s a slap to those who think they know a lot about the business. “You have no business and no right to do that. Yeh aisa tamacha hai unn logo ke chehre par who assume or categories people. Don’t decide for others,” The Kashmir Files actor quoted.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Danny Dengzongpa and Parineeti Chopra. It releases on 11th November 2022.

