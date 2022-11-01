Rishab Shetty’s Kantara continues to surprise us with its historic box office run. The film continues to run successfully in theatres even after completing a month. In fact, it is managing to surpass some really big records. The latest feat that has been achieved by the film is surpassing the returns of The Kashmir Files. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, the film has done a business of 200 crores nett in India alone and globally, the gross collection will be soon hitting the 300 crore mark. It’s another Sandalwood blockbuster making it big on the pan-India level, which even made a dent to Bollywood Diwali releases like Ram Setu and Thank God.

As per the latest box office update, Kantara has earned 234 crores nett (all languages) in India. It’s no less than a wonder as the figures are unbelievable considering the film’s budget of 16 crores. If we subtract the cost of making from the collection, the film has made returns of 218 crores so far. It equals 1362.5% profit.

With 1362.5% returns, Kantara has surpassed the returns of The Kashmir Files standing at 1162%. That’s really insane!

Meanwhile, actor-director Rishab Shetty recently sought blessings at the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in the Prabhadevi area of Mumbai after the super success of Kantara. As Rishab visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with his team, he witnessed a huge crowd of fans mobbing him at the temple. The actor was seen in simple attire wearing a white shirt and jeans.

