Ram Setu Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): Abhishek Sharma’s film starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead looked promising when the film opened at 15.25 crores against the expectations of Rs 12-14 crores.

Khiladi Kumar’s mythological action adventure did decent business at the box office despite its lukewarm advance bookings. Even though the earnings are below expectations when compared to a festive release, it brought an end to the dry spell in Akshay’s career.

However, it is also worth pointing out that in spite of a tremendous opening, Ram Setu has been downhill with each new day. The film kept falling and falling. The weekend collection was the last ray of hope to give a much-needed boost to the film’s business.

Akshay Kumar starrer earned 14.55 during the first weekend. Nevertheless, the film’s overall collection now stands at 56 crores. As per early trends coming in, Ram Setu earned Rs 2.50-3.50 on day 7. Even though it was an expected footfall, the film has come within 60 crores in total.

Going by the pace, 10 crores more would be accumulated between Monday and Thursday. Come Friday, a flurry of films are releasing and the most notable of them all are Phone Bhoot, Mili, and Double XL.

Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khattar in the lead is already getting a lot of buzzes. Jahnvi Kapoor‘s Mili has also started to take momentum as the film’s promotions are in full swing. This means, most of the screens will be taken over by the new releases and Ram Setu will be left with limited screens.

Ram Setu’s lifetime collection may not cross the 75 crore mark. Quite a disappointment for a film that was released on Diwali.

