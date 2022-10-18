Kamaal R Khan has a really creative mind but it is only used to troll Bollywood celebrity. It seems like his “janam siddh adhikaar” is to spread negativity around Bollywood movies and ensure they are flops. And continuing what he does best, KRK currently has his target on Phone Bhoot. Not just that, he has also age-shamed Katrina Kaif this time. Scroll below for all the details.

This morning, KRK took to his Twitter handle and shared a review on the Phone Bhoot trailer. He spoke about the two leading men, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter along with the director of the film, Gurmmeet Singh. In addition, he also declared the film a disaster, even before its release.

KRK in his video could be heard saying, “Ek toh Katrina Kaif didi hai. Aur dusra isme jugghi actor hai, jo apne aap ko launch hone se pehle hi superstar maan chuka tha. Jisko pata hi nai tha filmon me hota kya hai lekin over confidence aur over acting ki dukaan hai. Kyunki isko Karan Johar ne keh diya tha kit u aane wale waqt ka superstar hai toh isne maan lia tha. Iska naam hai Siddhant Chaturvedi.”

KRK goes onto use terms like “aunty” and “chachi” for Katrina Kaif. One of his remarks could be heard as, “Ek baar bata do Chachi ka role kya hai?” He even mocked Phone Bhoot saying “Is phone ka naam hona chahiye tha Chachi aur bhatijo ka khel”

Kamaal R Khan compared Phone Bhoot to Bhoot Police and said both the films star flop actors. “Is film ko super duper disaster hone se koi bacha nahi sakta,” he concluded.

