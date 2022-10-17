Yoga guru Baba Ramdev is well respected throughout the country. Countrymen listen to him and believe in his words and products. Now he has come out with bombastic allegations against some of the biggest stars of the country like Salman Khan. Read on to know his statement.

Baba Ramdev is the country’s yoga guru. He preaches a life of purity and spirituality that’s based around yoga. One would think that he would probably keep himself out of the affairs of our tinseltown. But apparently that’s not the case as he has hit out at several big stars of the country like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

NDTV reports that speaking in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, in front of a huge crowd during an anti-drugs campaign, Baba Ramdev made some blistering allegations against Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He said:

“Shah Rukh Khan’s son (Aryan Khan) was caught doing drugs at a drug party. He went to jail. Salman Khan takes drugs. I don’t know about Aamir Khan. God knows about these actors. Who knows how many film stars take drugs. And actresses – even worse. In the film industry, it is drugs everywhere. There are drugs in Bollywood, drugs in politics.”

Ramdev further said at the “Aryaveer Sammelan” that:

“Liquor is distributed during elections. We should take a vow that India must be free from every drug addiction. For this, we will launch a movement.”

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, was arrested in a drugs case last year, but ultimately he was let go and completely cleared of charges since there was no evidence. So Baba Ramdev’s statements don’t have any basis right now. Neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Salman Khan have commented anything about the allegations made by the yoga guru.

What do you think about Baba Ramdev’s ferocious statements about Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan? Let us know.

