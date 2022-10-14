Recently a video of Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday surfaced on the web and it went viral for all the interesting reasons. Shah Rukh Khan’s kids are the internet’s favourite children who never fail to grab attention every time they step out. The Khan siblings recently took social media by storm when they arrived at the Maja Ma screening. The film which is led by Madhuri Dixit recently released on an OTT platform and garnered a mixed response.

However, there was another video that made its way to the web and went viral. The clip in question featured the Jr Khan and Ms Panday.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web it looked like Aryan Khan ignored Ananya Panday’s presence around him. In the clip, Aryan was seen passing by the SOTY 2 actress without taking any notice of her at the Maja Ma screening. While many speculated that he gave a royal ignore to her, a source has claimed that the star kid is a very private kind of a person who didn’t want to get the media glare on him.

A source close to Aryan Khan revealed to BollywoodLife, “Aryan Khan is not a typical person who loves to be pally with his friends amid the media glare. He has always been a private person. Also Aryan is not Ananya’s friend but Suhana Khan is, and the world knows about their unbreakable bond. Yes, Ananya has been a childhood friend with Suhana, but she was never been BFFs with Aryan, so meeting her in public didn’t make any sense he was present at the screening for a few minutes and left early.”

“Aryan Khan doesn’t like public gatherings, he loves to be real among his people and stay away from the media glare forever,” added the source further. Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan’s sister Suhana Khan are BFFs and the trio is often seen spending time together.

Watch the video, shared by Insta page Filmy Gyan, which took the web by storm:

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know. Meanwhile stay tuned to Koimoi!

