The makers of Madhuri Dixit’s upcoming film Maja Ma hosted a special screening which saw the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. The evening saw Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Sharvari Wagh, Rohit Saraf, Karan Johar, Maniesh Malhotra, Kunal Kemmu, Rhea Chakraborty and Nora Fatehi among others arriving on the red carpet.

While many waited to pose for the paps, Shah Rukh Khan’s kids – Suhana and Aryan – made headlines for walking past the red carport.

Now the latest video from the screening night has surfaced on the web and it features budding actress Ananya Panday and SRK’s handsome son Aryan Khan. In the now-viral video, Jr Khan is seen walking fast and past by the Liger actress without taking any notice of her presence. Dressed in a white full sleeves sweatshirt, Aryan looked dapper as he paired it with black denim. On the other hand, Ms Pandey rocked the desi look in a sequinned lehenga.

The video, which has now been doing the rounds of social media, sees Aryan Khan walking past Ananya Panday, making netizens feel that he royally ignored her. The clip sees the duo not greeting each other or making any eye contact. The video is taken from such an angle that sees the actress’ back as she’s busy in a conversation and Aryan Khan taking a quick glance at her and walking by.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, a user wrote, “Aryan ne ignor kr deya”, while another said, “Kon h ye jiski taraf Aryan ne dkha bhi ni”. A third netizen wrote, “Kitni buri tarah se ignor kiya. Ananya Pandey ko.” Watch the video shared by Insta account Filmy Gyan:

Earlier, during her appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, Ananya Panday had opened up about her friendship with BFF Suhana Khan and had admitted to having a crush on BFF’s brother, Aryan. She had told Karan Johar, “Yeah, he is cute. I had a crush on Aryan.” Further when Karan Johar asked, “Why did it not materialise?” she replied saying, “Ask him.”

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was also interrogated by NCB during Aryan Khan’s arrest in drugs bust case. The two share a great friendship bond.

