The past two days in the pan India circle have only been about discussing the newest project around the corner, Adipurush. Starring Prabhas as Ram and Kriti Sanon as Janki, the movie is directed by Om Raut and backed by T-Series. While the anticipation for the teaser of the movie was immense after reading everything that has gone into making the touted epic, the teaser did not really fit the bill that was set by a large number of fans. Sadly moments after its release it was trolled and questioned for the not liked animation.

Amid all this, the trolls landed and the meme brigade just couldn’t stop making fun of many aspects of the teaser. While the makers are still sure about their project and none of the team members have yet reacted to the negativity on the internet, it seems like a viral video has a lot to say to the netizens. Some feel Prabhas is angry with Om and the video is going viral all over.

For the unversed, team Adipurush flew down to Ayodhya, Lord Ram’s birthplace, to reveal the teaser of the movie in a very grand event. As the teaser was launched, Ayodhya saw a 50 ft high poster come out of the Saryu river. But amid all of that was buzz on the internet that was mean towards the teaser of the film.

Now a video of Prabhas allegedly angry in the hotel lobby has gone viral on the internet. The netizens have presumed him to be angry because he calls Om Raut, the director of Adipurush, to his room. While doing saw, the South Star was upset about something visibly and even his voice sounded off to many. Twitter right now is flooding with reactions to the same. Check below.

Prabhas looks genuinely angry https://t.co/yPmnj7LVB0 — Bunny (@Bunny_Maheshfan) October 3, 2022

Prabhas angry reaction after teaser on producer #BhushanKumar and director #OmRaut

Om you coming to my room 🙂#AdipurushTeaser pic.twitter.com/WsvQKA13ul — MD Shopon (@MDShopo53237670) October 4, 2022

“Om you are coming to my room”#Prabhas never looked this angry before. He has always been a shy & humble guy.#OmRaut had it coming. He had no idea how to shoot or plan for the CG of #Adipurush. Took references from Hollywood to create what doesn’t even look like Ramayana. pic.twitter.com/dyKNZZP4ui — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) October 4, 2022

However, Adipurush which is set for a January 12, 2022 release also stars Saif Ali Khan as Ravan and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. The movie is high on visual effects and the music is composed by Ajay Atul. Tell us what you felt about the teaser & for more updates on this and everything else from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

