Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and others has opened an array of unexplored ideas. With each passing day, we get to hear something new about the Astraverse that has been envisioned by Ayan Mukerji. Recently, the director opened up some new ideas and even hinted at developing a web series and reacted to his comparison with Marvel’s Kevin Feige. Keep reading to know more.

We all know that the Astraverse has been promised to be of three instalments and who knows, with more characters coming in, it could turn into a full-blown universe like Marvel. It’s surely a big thing to even imagine but recently Ayan shared his thoughts revealing ideas to develop a web series which will help in character building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking to Hindustan Times, Ayan Mukerji said, “The Astraverse plan came to life as we were bringing Brahmastra Part One to life. I didn’t always have this word Astraverse in mind when we first started on this project. It happened along the way. But about two years ago, when Covid-19 struck, I saw how Marvel does their work in Phase One, Two, Three, etc. I had a programme for Phase One of the Astraverse. It involved some of the content for streaming. There is a certain kind of storytelling, which told over nine episodes at a slightly slower pace, deeper character building, is something that gives joy.” The Brahmastra director added, “Since we all consume content on streaming, I do want to divide some stuff for that platform.”

As Kevin Feige is the mind behind building the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ayan Mukerji is being compared to the Marvel boss. Reacting to it, Ayan said, “The vision and the aspiration, honestly, is to follow in the footsteps of a filmmaking maverick mind like Kevin Feige. But miles to go before we get there! I accept it with humility. But I hope we meet in six years down the road and then you say, we are really getting that Kevin Feige feel in India. And more than the personal achievement, I will feel happy that we managed to achieve something like that in our country.”

We hope the vision of Ayan Mukerji comes true and we get to see something unreal in the next few years.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Goodbye Actress Rashmika Mandanna Is Grateful For Working With Amitabh Bachchan: “I Still Can’t Believe This Is Happening”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram