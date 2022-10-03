Malaika Arora never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her fashionable attires. She happens to be one of the fittest momma in B-town and inspires a lot of women out there on a day-to-day basis. Earlier today, Malla was spotted at the Mumbai airport donning skin-tight sheer leggings flaunting her curvaceous figure and is now getting trolled on social media for the same while being compared with Rakhi Sawant and Uorfi Javed by netizens. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Malla enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 16 million followers on Instagram. The beauty is spotted almost regularly pre and post her workout session in the city and is a firm believer in staying healthy and exercising daily. Coming back to her latest spotting, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport in an all-black attire.

Malaika Arora paired her sheer black leggings with a black sweatshirt and matching boots. She accessorised her look with sunglasses while also carrying a black long coat in her hand. Take a look at her video below:

Malaika Arora subtly flaunts her curvaceous figure in a casual attire like a queen. Take notes, ladies!

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “There seems to be competition going on between Mala Rakhi and Urfi. Who shows more while trying to hide it all!!!” Another user commented, “👏🔥🔥rakhi….urfi …malaika…same rank…..” A third user commented, “Are chiee! What she’s wearing…sub kuch dikh raha hai 😖”

What are your thoughts on netizens comparing Malaika Arora with Rakhi Sawant and Uorfi Javed due to her latest fashionable attire? Tell us in the comments below.

