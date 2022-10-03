Now that Vikram Vedha is already for the world to see, Kamaal R Khan is moving on to his next target. In the past, he has targeted movies like Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra and tried his best to create negativity around it. KRK is calling Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush the biggest mistake of producer Bhushan Kumar. Scroll below for all the details.

One constant question has been ‘What is the budget of Adipurush?’ Kamaal claims that the movie is made on a massive budget of 450 crores. The film is directed by Om Raut and also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage among others. The teaser was launched yesterday in a special event in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KRK in his tweet wrote, “Film #AdipurushTeaser is the proof that it’s a big mistake of producer #BhushanKumar who has spent ₹450Cr on the film. #Ramayana can’t be explained in just 3 hours. While Every single detail has already shown in the Serial #Ramayana!”

As expected, KRK was massively backlashed by Prabhas fans in the comments section.

A user reacted, “Everything is a mistake except Deshdrohi Gaar Mein Dum Hain to Scene to Scene Review kar Deshdrohi Ka.”

Another wrote, “according to him.. 200 movies out of 200 which release in a year are ghatiya, waahiyat and disaster..and foolish people like you enjoy his so called #reviews . Lol. #AadiPurush.”

A comment read, “Lagta hai aap ko security mil gayi..?. All the best. Freedom of speech ( staying inside the law) should not be deprived from anyone.”

A Prabhas fan responded, “How could u pass judgements by watching only teaser man ???…..Ur work and ur face also doesn’t match in any way…s we are trusting for ur reviews naaa…..Adipurush definitely will be a success.”

Film #AdipurushTeaser is the proof that it’s a big mistake of producer #BhushanKumar who has spent ₹450Cr on the film. #Ramayana can’t be explained in just 3 hours. While Every single detail has already shown in the Serial #Ramayana! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 3, 2022

Adipurush is scheduled for its big release on 12th January, 2023.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Shatrughan Sinha Confesses The Harsh Reality Of Bollywood As He Says Superstars Are No More Larger-Than-Life: “It Has Become Too Expensive To Watch A Film At Theatre…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram