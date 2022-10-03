The highly anticipated teaser of Adipurush is finally out. A huge event was arranged in Ayodhya yesterday and the teaser was dropped at 7:11 pm. Prabhas, director Om Raut and the entire team marked their presence and celebrated the event with fans and media. While the movie lovers were expecting something never-seen-before, they got an epic disappointment in return. Keep reading to know more.

Ever since the teaser has been released, netizens are sharing their disappointment over the film’s poor VFX work and cartoonish look considering the film is reportedly said to be mounted on a budget of over 400 crores. Director Om Raut had earlier promised about the top-notch VFX work and never-seen-before use of motion technology. On the contrary, netizens are feeling cheated as they are being served more of an animated film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many are trolling Adipurush by calling it a ‘Pogo’ film over its cartoonish look. Some are calling out Prabhas for not improving his fitness and using body enhancement through computer graphics. One Twitter user writes, “700 cr Temple Run (laughing emojis).” Another one writes, “Exclusive: #Adipurush satellite rights bagged by POGO channel”. “#disappointed with #Adipurush trailer. Only a director like Rajamouli can do justice and portray Shri Ram as the way Hindus would want. All others want to mint money on the name of Shri Ram. Plus I don’t want to watch.”

Check out some more reactions to the Adipurush teaser below:

Excellent VFX in #Adipurush teaser. The VFX artist must be the topper student at White Hat Junior. pic.twitter.com/5yohO93iqz — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 2, 2022

Buzz is that Cartoon Network bought #AdiPurush satellite rights for a Record Price 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/pwOhEh6DIz — Om Raut (@efghijkl___) October 2, 2022

Okay I am literally confused!

Is #Adipurush an animation film?

Lol Hands down the funniest teaser I have seen in a long time !!

WTF was that VFX bro 😂😂😂🤣

WHAT in THE HELL is this ?#AdipurushMegaTeaserReveal

I am no hater but 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OITB9YTDGp — …… (@Sillyfellow22) October 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage and Vatsal Seth in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on 12th January 2023.

What do you think about Adipurush’s teaser? Share with us through comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Kashmera Shah Massively Trolled For Supporting #MeToo Accused Sajid Khan In Bigg Boss 16, Netizens Ask “Kitna Paisa Khana Hai Didi?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram