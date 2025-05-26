Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh in key roles, completed its fourth weekend yesterday. Despite slowing down a bit, the film displayed healthy growth over the weekend in India. In the overseas market, it lost a significant number of screens due to new releases, resulting in just about fair performance. Overall, it has managed to comfortably surpass Prabhas’ 3rd highest-grossing film in Hindi. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 25!

Backed by favorable word-of-mouth, the Raid sequel continues to keep its tally moving ahead. It’s really commendable that the film maintained its hold even during the tense situation between India and Pakistan. Also, it wasn’t affected by the ongoing IPL season. So, the film has proved that good content always finds traction among audiences.

How much did Raid 2 earn at the worldwide box office?

Coming back to the latest update, Raid 2 amassed an estimated 5.83 crores over the fourth weekend, pushing the Indian box office total to 167.62 crore net after 25 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic total stands at 197.79 crores. Overseas, it has earned 31 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 25-day worldwide box office stands at 228.79 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 167.62 crores

India gross – 197.79 crores

Overseas gross – 31 crores

Worldwide gross – 228.79 crores

Raid 2 beats Prabhas’ Adipurush (Hindi)

With 228.79 crore gross in the kitty, Raid 2 has surpassed Prabhas’ 3rd highest-grossing film in Hindi, Adipurush. For those who don’t know, Adipurush (Hindi) did a business of 228.46 crore gross at the worldwide box office. His Baahubali 2 and Kalki 2898 AD hold the top two spots, with 893.19 crore gross and 300 crore+ gross respectively.

Next targets of the Ajay Devgn starrer

With still some fuel left in the tank, the Ajay Devgn-led crime drama will be surpassing Akshay Kumar’s Airlift (231.60 crore gross), Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy (235.47 crore gross), and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan (241 crore gross) in the next few days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Coolie Box Office: Rajinikanth’s Chance Of Beating Thalapathy Vijay’s Opening Day Record Worth 60 Crore+ Gets Spoiled?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News