Akshay Kumar has finally tasted success with his March 2025 release, Kesari Chapter 2. The historical courtroom drama is facing stiff competition but still adding moolah, although on the lower end. It showcased good growth on Saturday, but the 100 crore club looks out of reach now. Scroll below for day 37 box office updates!

How much has Kesari Chapter 2 earned at the box office?

Kesari Chapter 2 slowed down starting May 1 due to the arrival of Raid 2. Ajay Devgn starrer stole its thunder, and the journey has been difficult since. It is now facing competition from Bhool Chuk Maaf, which is the #1 choice of audience. A chunk of the screens have also gone to Kesari Veer and Kapkapiii.

On day 37, Kesari Chapter 2 made estimated earnings of 19 lakhs. It witnessed a 111% jump, compared to 9 lakhs earned on the previous day. The overall box office collections in India now surge to 93.38 crore net, which is around 110.18 crore in gross earnings.

Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown below:

India net: 93.38 crores

India gross: 110.18 crores

Overseas gross: 32.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 142.68 crores

Akshay Kumar at the post-Covid box office

Kesari Chapter 2 is Akshay Kumar‘s 5th highest-grossing film at the post-Covid box office. It also had the opportunity to become his 5th film to enter the 100 crore club. However, that looks impossible now, given the strong competition, limited screen count, and its reduced pace.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s highest grossers (post-Covid):

Singham Again: 270.60 crores Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crores OMG 2: 150 crores Sky Force: 134.93 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 93.38 crores Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crores Ram Setu: 64 crores Bachchhan Paandey: 50.25 crores Raksha Bandhan: 44.37 crores Khel Khel Mein: 40.32 crores Mission Raniganj: 31 crores Bell Bottom: 26.50 crores Sarfira: 24.30 crores Selfiee: 16.50 crores

