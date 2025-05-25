Akshay Kumar has finally tasted success with his March 2025 release, Kesari Chapter 2. The historical courtroom drama is facing stiff competition but still adding moolah, although on the lower end. It showcased good growth on Saturday, but the 100 crore club looks out of reach now. Scroll below for day 37 box office updates!
How much has Kesari Chapter 2 earned at the box office?
Kesari Chapter 2 slowed down starting May 1 due to the arrival of Raid 2. Ajay Devgn starrer stole its thunder, and the journey has been difficult since. It is now facing competition from Bhool Chuk Maaf, which is the #1 choice of audience. A chunk of the screens have also gone to Kesari Veer and Kapkapiii.
On day 37, Kesari Chapter 2 made estimated earnings of 19 lakhs. It witnessed a 111% jump, compared to 9 lakhs earned on the previous day. The overall box office collections in India now surge to 93.38 crore net, which is around 110.18 crore in gross earnings.
Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown below:
- India net: 93.38 crores
- India gross: 110.18 crores
- Overseas gross: 32.50 crores
- Worldwide gross: 142.68 crores
Akshay Kumar at the post-Covid box office
Kesari Chapter 2 is Akshay Kumar‘s 5th highest-grossing film at the post-Covid box office. It also had the opportunity to become his 5th film to enter the 100 crore club. However, that looks impossible now, given the strong competition, limited screen count, and its reduced pace.
Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s highest grossers (post-Covid):
- Singham Again: 270.60 crores
- Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crores
- OMG 2: 150 crores
- Sky Force: 134.93 crores
- Kesari Chapter 2: 93.38 crores
- Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crores
- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crores
- Ram Setu: 64 crores
- Bachchhan Paandey: 50.25 crores
- Raksha Bandhan: 44.37 crores
- Khel Khel Mein: 40.32 crores
- Mission Raniganj: 31 crores
- Bell Bottom: 26.50 crores
- Sarfira: 24.30 crores
- Selfiee: 16.50 crores
