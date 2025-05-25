Out of three Bollywood releases this week, only Bhool Chuk Maaf is managing to attract audiences, while the other two films, Kesari Veer and Kapkapiii, have turned out to be complete flops at the Indian box office. Both films registered a similar start, and on Saturday, they displayed dismal growth. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 2!

Kesari Veer fails to make a mark at the Indian box office

Talking about Kesari Veer, the film has been dead on arrival at ticket windows. Starring Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and others in key roles, it failed to create any impact on its opening day. Released amid negligible buzz, it earned just 25 lakh. Since word-of-mouth was also negative, the film failed to display any growth.

Kesari Veer saw a jump of just 4% over day 1’s 25 lakh and earned just 26 lakh on day 2. Overall, it has earned a dismal 51 lakh net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. With another 20-25 lakh, the film is heading for the opening weekend of 71-76 lakh. Eventually, it will end its run as a huge disaster.

Kesari Veer day-wise breakdown:

Day 1 – 25 lakh

Day 2 – 26 lakh

Total – 51 lakh

Kapkapiii is a washout at the Indian box office!

Coming to Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade’s Kapkapiii, the horror-comedy is also heading for a massive disaster. In the pre-release phase, it had a poor buzz, and there was no awareness around its release. On Friday, it clocked just 26 lakh, thus registering a negligible start.

After earning 26 lakh on day 1, Kapkapiii displayed a jump of just 7.69% and raked in 28 lakh on day 2. Overall, the film has earned 54 lakh net at the Indian box office. Since word-of-mouth is poor among moviegoers, there’s no scope for a noticeable jump today and the opening weekend is heading for a score of 72-75 lakh.

Kapkapiii day-wise collection:

Day 1 – 26 lakh

Day 2 – 28 lakh

Total – 54 lakh

