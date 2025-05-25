Raid 2 was dominating the ticket windows until the arrival of Bhool Chuk Maaf at the box office. Rajkummar Rao’s film has definitely stolen its thunder but the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer has still managed to showcase growth on the fourth Saturday. Scroll below for the latest collections on day 24.

Enjoys 70% jump on 4th Saturday in India!

The ticket windows have gotten congested with the arrival of Kapakapiii and Kesari Veer along with Bhool Chuk Maaf. Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial has been in theatres for four weeks and the screen count has now been reduced. On day 24, Raid 2 earned an estimated 2.10 crores in India. It witnessed a 70% growth compared to 1.23 crores gathered on the previous day.

The overall box office collections now surge to 165.12 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 194.84 crores. Today marks the last big opportunity, as the drop during the regular working days starting tomorrow will be inevitable. However, it is to be noted that Raid 2 has maintained a 1 crore+ streak in the last 24 days, which is commendable.

Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 98.89 cr (8-day extended week)

Week 2: 41.33 crores

Week 3: 21.57 crores

Weekend 4: 3.33 crores* (1 day left)

Total: 165.12 crores

What is Raid 2 budget?

The crime thriller is made on a decent budget of 120 crores. In 24 days, makers have made returns of 45.12 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI stands at around 38%.

Raid 2 is a success but as per Koimoi’s parameters, it will attain the ‘hit’ verdict once the ROI reaches 100%.

There is already a strong unexpected competition from Bhool Chuk Maaf. In the next 10 days, Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 will also arrive in theatres, making its journey at the box office more difficult.

Check out the Raid 2 summary below:

Budget: 120 crores

Box Office Collections: 165.12 crores (24 days)

Profits: 38%

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Day 2: With 36% Jump, Set To Dive Into Rajkummar Rao’s Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News