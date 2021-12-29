Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial Raid starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz was released in 2018. It was a critically and commercially successful film. Now it seems the makers are planning a sequel for the film. Scroll down to know more.

For the uninitiated, the 2018 film was based on the real-life income-tax raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department on Sardar Inder Singh.

Now as per the latest report from Bollywood Hungama, Raid 2 will be based on the real-life story of multiple raids at the houses and factories of perfume trader Piyush Jain in Kanpur and Kannauj. Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak confirmed the follow-up film during a panel discussion at the first edition of the Kashi Film Festival in Varanasi.

The report also mentioned that the sequel will be replicating the multiple raids carried out at Jain’s house and factory by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI). This led to the recovery of Rs. 257 crore in cash, 25 kg of gold, and 250 kg of silver.

Piyush Jain was later arrested and the Finance Ministry has also termed it as the biggest ever seizure of cash by an enforcement agency.

