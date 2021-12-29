Raveena Tandon is currently basking on the love for her Netflix series Aranyak, in which the actress played the role of a police officer in a fictional town called Sirona. Recently, while appearing on Actors’ Roundtable 2021, the actor revealed how she convinced Ram Gopal Varma to cast her in Shool as Manjiri.

Although director Eeshwar Nivas was pretty much convinced to cast the Mohra actor, RGV claimed he can only see her do, Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare (song from her 1998 film Dulhe Raja).

While talking to Rajeev Masand in Netflix’s Actors’ Roundtable 2021, Raveena Tandon told, “For Shool, I had to (fight). E Nivas (Eeshwar Nivas), the director of the film, was absolutely convinced. If you see Shool, there’s Manoj Bajpayee and me. I am Manjiri, playing a lower-middle-class Bihari housewife with that orange sindoor and everything. Ramu was the producer, Ram Gopal Varma. And he was not convinced at all.”

“He said, ‘No yaar Raveena. I shut my eyes and I can only see you do ‘Ankhiyon se goli maare.’ I was like, ‘Ramu please yaar!’He could not see me as Manjiri,” added Raveena Tandon.

She continued, “I requested him to give it a shot. Even E Niwas was convinced this is my Manjiri. Cut to, we are shooting. We did all the publicity shoot before the film’s shoot. I got out of my makeup room, was walking to the corridor. I am in that look (Manjiri). Ramu was coming from the front. I looked at him and said, ‘Ramu, how are you doing? We were waiting for you. But we have already started.’ And he nodded.”

Raveena Tandon further revealed, “I was like he really doesn’t want me on this film. But I still went to shoot and was doing my thing. Suddenly after 5-7 minutes later, I hear him go, ‘Oh my god! Raveena, that was you?’ And I said, ‘I rest my case’.”

“That is something I had to convince him to let me do because I was looking for that breakthrough. I was done with doing the kind of stuff I was already doing.”

On Actors’ Roundtable 2021, Raveena Tandon was joined by, Adarsh Gourav, Taapsee Pannu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tovino Thomas and Sanya Malhotra.

