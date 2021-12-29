The COVID-19 scare has once again struck the whole world and this time it is said to be much worse due to its new variant called OMICRON. The new variant is now slowly spreading across India, especially in Bollywood. After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, now the latest reports claim that actor Arjun Kapoor his sister Anshula Kapoor, cousin Rhea Kapoor, and hubby Karan Boolani have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

Read on to know the whole deet!

Advertisement

As per the latest reports by Pinkvilla, it’s said that Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor his sister Anshula Kapoor, his cousin Rhea Kapoor and her husband filmmaker Karan Boolani have now tested positive for COVID-19. The reports also claim that the four of them are now under home quarantine and are taking all necessary precautions.

These reports are undoubtedly a huge shocker. Just before this news struck, Arjun Kapoor’s new Instagram post in which he was wishing his sister Anshula Kapoor happy birthday was hitting the headlines today. It indeed isn’t a very happy birthday for Anshula.

Talking about the post, Arjun recently shared a very heartwarming post for his sister Anshula who today (29 Dec) turned 31 years old. In the video, the brother-sister duo were seen grooving on Badshah’s recent release single Jugnu.

The Half Girlfriend fame captioned the post by writing, “Remain kind, be the best version of yourself everyday, Stay happy, always smile & remember Mom & I got your back no matter what… Happy Birthday @anshulakapoor May you get all that you want & deserve this year love you.”

Nothing has been confirmed yet, however, if any of these are true, then we truly wish that Arjun, Rhea, Karan and Anshula have a speedy recovery and bounce back all healthy!

Before this Arjun Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19 in September 2020, during the first time Arjun contracted the virus his sent out an official statement that read, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. ..Much love, Arjun (sic).”

For more such immediate updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Dhanush Wishes To Collaborate With Ranbir Kapoor & We Just Can’t Wait To See It Happen!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube