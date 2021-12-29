Actor Dhanush is one of the most celebrated artists of the country not just for his authentic acting but also for his humble and sweet personality. He has lately been in the headlines for his exceptional performance in Atrangi Re and there is no doubt that the audience wants to see more of him in Bollywood. In a recent interaction, the actor opened up on his future plans and his desire to work with a specific Bollywood actor.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the actor played the role of an aspiring doctor in the movie Atrangi Re. Directed by Ananad L Rai, the Bollywood flick also stars Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in key roles. The movie has been receiving raving reviews from the audience, specifically for its storytelling style and soulful music.

Advertisement

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Life, Dhanush was asked about the one Bollywood actor that he would like to collaborate with, in the future. The actor was quite firm with his answer as he picked Ranbir Kapoor.

In the interview, Dhanush spoke highly of Ranbir’s skills and said, “I think he’s a very fine performer and I would like to be in the same frame as Ranbir Kapoor and see what explodes.”

He also confirmed that he will be working in more Bollywood movies in the future. “Yes, and you will see more”, he said. He did not reveal any details on the upcoming movies but fans are hopeful that it will happen soon.

In other news, Dhanush will soon be seen playing a key role in a high-end Hollywood film that also stars actors like Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in the lead roles. Titled The Gray Man, this thriller is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and is based on a 2009 novel with the same name.

Must Read: Delhi Announces Theatres’ Shut Down Due To Rise In Covid Cases

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube