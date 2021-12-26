Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to achieve box office feats even during its second-week theatrical run in India. The latest one is the film climbing one spot up here in India, and below is all you need to know.

Starring Tom Holland in a titular role, the film also marks the return of two previous Spider-Mans- Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. It’s due to this reason, the film enjoyed a huge pre-release hype. The response is so huge that, the film is still putting up a glorious show despite too many competitors in theatres.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has completed a 10-day run in India and in a meantime, it has bagged a total of 164.92 crores. It has gone past the Indian numbers of The Lion King, which had made 150.09 crores. Helmed by Jon Favreau and backed by Walt Disney, The Lion King was a huge success when released in 2019.

After The Lion King, Spider-Man: No Way Home has its eyes set on another biggie, The Jungle Book (188 crores). Moreover, No Way Home is all set to become the third 200 crore grosser India, after Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland, who is riding high on No Way Home’s success, recently said that he is ready to “take a break” from his acting career to “focus on starting a family” and figuring out his priorities.

He told People magazine: “I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world.”

Holland, who is dating his ‘Spider-Man’ co-star Zendaya, shared while he “will” wait to start a family, he is excited at the idea of being a parent in the future, reports femalefirst.co.uk. (via IANS)

