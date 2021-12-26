Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Day 10: Climbs To The Top Again On 2nd Saturday

Spider-Man: No Way Home is continuing to spin its magic despite having brought in footfalls worth over 150 crores already in a matter of just 9 days. Even on its tenth day, it had quite some ammunition to display, with 9 crores* more added to its total. For a film to do that despite competition from another biggie 83, which actually had a good day at the box office itself, it is indeed heartening to see theatres seeing audiences coming back in all over again.

Advertisement

The Tom Holland starrer has now collected 163.82 crores* already and while 170 crores would be comfortably surpassed today, what has to be seen is whether the growth is huge enough today to allow the 175 crores milestone to be approached. Of course, it was a Christmas holiday yesterday so the numbers obviously went up. Post that one can’t expect Sunday growth to be huge. On the other hand, the season of festivities has begun which means many patrons would have taken a holiday on Monday, as a result of which Sunday evening shows can be expected to be better than normal.

Advertisement

All said and done, the film is now well marching towards the 200 Crore Club and though it won’t quite happen by 31st December, it could well turn out to be the case on 1st January for sure, hence proving to be a good omen for the industry.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Nani’s ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ Faces Huge Loss Over Release-Date Problems In Andhra Pradesh

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube