83 Box Office Day 2: Sees Some Rise In Collections On Christmas Day, Hopes To Keep The Pace Today

Christmas helped 83 a bit as there was a rise in collections on Saturday. With 16.50 crores* coming in, the film has seen an upward trend which is a positive sign since it shows that word of mouth is coming into play. After all, audiences do have another major choice available in the form of Spider-Man: No Way Home (albeit in its second week) and still if the Kabir Khan-directed film is the preferred choice then it spells good news indeed.

Of course, the momentum needs to continue and ideally, the sports drama should go past at least 20 crores mark today to show some sort of growth over Saturday. After all, even though there was a major advantage of the Christmas holiday yesterday, it was still a Saturday as well and films do grow on this day. That said, the film should ideally have started on Friday with the kind of collections that came on Saturday which means a lot of heavy lifting is yet to be done.

So far, the film has collected 29.14 crores* and if the weekend total goes past the 50 crores mark then it would act as a psychological advantage for sure, if not anything else. Of course, for a biggie of this stature, a lot more is expected at the box office. However, it is one big step at a time and that could well come into action once the film scores a half-century at least in its festive weekend with Sunday coming into action.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

