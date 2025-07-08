Gerard Butler finds himself in a familiar role but this time with a new record under his belt. The Scottish actor, playing Stoick the Vast once again in Universal’s live-action How to Train Your Dragon, is now part of the highest-grossing film of his career in the US and worldwide.

The remake recently earned another $11 million, making it a total of $519.1 million, which helped the film overtake the box office total of the original 2010 animated version $494.8 million. According to Box Office Mojo, it now ranks among the top 250 highest-grossing movies of all time, climbing past titles like La La Land, Toy Story 2, and Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Live-Action Remake Holds Strong Against Big Releases Like Jurassic World Rebirth

While Jurassic World Rebirth and F1 held the top two spots last weekend, this dragon tale still managed to hold strong at number three. That staying power has pushed Butler past a personal milestone, as How to Train Your Dragon 2025 is now his highest-grossing film in the US, knocking the original down to second. With almost $8 million between them, the gap is expected to grow as ticket sales continue.

How To Train Your Dragon (2025) Box Office Summary

Domestic – $224.2m

International – $294.9m

Worldwide- $519.1m

How To Train Your Dragon (2010) Box Office Summary

Domestic – $217.5m

International – $277.2m

Worldwide- $494.8m

Gerard Butler Movie Records In The US

Apart from the HTYD movies, only one other film in Gerard Butler’s catalog had crossed $200 million at the domestic box office. That was Zack Snyder’s 300 ($210.6m), where he stood alongside Lena Headey and Dominic West. Other titles, like Plane ($32m), Angel Has Fallen ($69m), and Greenland, didn’t come close.

According to Collider, Butler’s movies have brought in over $2.1 billion in the US and around $5.4 billion worldwide altogether, placing him among the top 300 earners in film history.

The HTYD remake itself has done what many others have failed to achieve. Despite the usual doubts that trail live-action versions of animated classics, this one has won over critics and audiences alike. As of now, the remake has a critic score of 77% on RT, whereas the audience rating stands at an almost perfect 97%.

How To Train Your Dragon Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: MCU Box Office: Phase 5 Ends As Lowest-Grossing Chapter Yet, Struggles With Most Flops In Franchise History

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News