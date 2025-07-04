Metro In Dino Box Office Day 1: Beating Kajol's Maa With The Morning Occupancy

Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino has opened to a lukewarm response at the box office despite good reviews and great word-of-mouth! In fact, the ticket sales for the film on BMS on the opening day do not paint a good picture as well.

Heavy Ensemble Film To Start Low!

Looking at the pace of the film it is good to assume that it might stretch to 3-3.5 crore at the most, and that too with a jump in the occupancy for the evening and the night shows! Currently, till 5 PM, the film has earned in the range 1 – 1.2 crore! However, there’s a good news and a bad news for the film!

Good News – Metro In Dino Beats Maa’s Morning Occupancy

Metro In Dino, on the opening day, Friday, July 4, 2025, has surpassed Maa with its morning occupancy! Kajol’s mythological horror film registered an occupancy of 8.23% for the morning shows. Meanwhile, Metro In Dino registered an occupancy of 8.64% in the morning shows!

Take a look at the top 10 morning occupancies of 2025 registered by Bollywood films on day 1.

Chhaava: 30.5% Raid 2: 21.23% Sitaare Zameen Par: 16.74% Badass Ravi Kumar: 13.9% Sikandar: 13.76% Housefull 5: 13.62% Kesari Chapter 2 : 12.67% Fateh: 10.6% Sky Force: 10.26% Metro In Dino: 8.64%

Bad News – Metro In Dino Day 1 Ticket Sales

On the opening day, by 5 PM, the film had managed to register a ticket sales of almost 18K on BMS, which is too low for the film to enter the top 10! The film has still not surpassed the ticket sales of Loveyapa (23K) and Mere Husband Ki Biwi (26K) yet! Hopefully, the film grows over the weekend!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Coolie North America Box Office: To Achieve Breakeven, Rajinikanth Starrer Needs 10% More Collection Than Kollywood’s No.1 Grosser?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News