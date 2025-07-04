Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning remains far from taking its final box office bow, as every passing day sees the Tom Cruise movie beating and crushing competition thanks to its commendable footfalls.

In its sixth week, the Ethan Hunt actioner pulled in over $4.1 million and $2.2 million on Tuesday & Wednesday at the North American box office, and by now, its cumulative total stood at $187.9 million, per Box Office Mojo. The number indicates multiple achievements, though the milestone at hand is M:I 8, surpassing the most successful entry in Keanu Reeves‘ John Wick franchise, Chapter 4.

Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt Beats Keanu Reeves’ John Wick At Box Office, Again

John Wick: Chapter 4 earned $187.1 million domestically back in 2023, a number that has now been overtaken by Cruise’s latest espionage thriller. The same year saw the penultimate Mission: Impossible – The Dead Reckoning also make $172 million, scarcely edging out the penultimate John Wick – Chapter 3 – Parabellum’s $171 million.

Action spy franchises have dominated the contemporary paradigm, contrasting with the bygone zeitgeist when the British agent James Bond operated as a lone wolf. Die Hard came along with Bruce Willis as John McClane, followed by Harrison Ford’s Jack Ryan, establishing the template for American action. Yet the Top Gun star’s predilection for death-defying stunts ensured his box office ascendancy to vanquish them all.

Where Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt Lands Among James Bond, Jason Bourne, And More?

While 007 movies remain second to none in the spy genre, the pandemic subdued Daniel Craig’s final iteration of the MI6 agent in No Time to Die to settle at $160.8 million domestically. In a transfixing coincidence, Craig’s predecessor Pierce Brosnan’s last 007 outing Die Another Day pulled precisely the same amount of money, a number also aligning with Matt Damon’s last film Jason Bourne.

Over at CIA, Jack Ryan saw only Harrison Ford receive multiple theatrical outings, with his final appearance in Clear and Present Danger registering as the biggest hit in the series at $122 million domestically. NYPD detective John McClane surpassed this figure with the $134.5 million cumulative total of Live Free or Die Hard, though the Edge of Tomorrow star’s latest triumph subjugates these totals.

Final Box Office Tally: How Ethan Hunt Outpaced John Wick, James Bond & Other Action Legends

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning: $187.9 million (still playing) John Wick: Chapter 4: $187.1 million Jason Bourne: $162.4 million Die Another Day: $160.9 million No Time to Die: $160.8 million Live Free or Die Hard: $134.5 million Clear and Present Danger: $122.1 million

Thus, despite struggling to recoup its estimated $400 million budget, 62-year-old Tom Cruise has managed to end his tenure in the spy action franchise at the highest of all highs.

