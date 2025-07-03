Danny Boyle returned to the spotlight with 28 Years Later, a follow-up to his cult zombie film 28 Days Later, and it’s already outshining some of his past work.

This new entry in the series has quietly crossed the $100 million mark worldwide, raking in over five times what Trance made during its entire theatrical run. Meanwhile, it is also eyeing to take the spot of the director’s second-highest-grossing movie.

28 Years Later Box Office Collection

Danny Boyle’s latest release has earned $53 million at the domestic box office, and the global collection is also about to hit the same figure, per Box Office Mojo.

28 Years Later Box Office Breakdown

Domestic – $53 million

International – $52 million

Worldwide – $106 million

28 Years Later Revives The Franchise & Aims For A Major Milestone

28 Years Later has sparked renewed interest in Boyle’s raw, kinetic filmmaking. The film, shot by longtime collaborator Anthony Dod Mantle, who also worked on Trance, used iPhone 15s to capture a sharp yet gritty visual style. This continues the low-tech shooting tradition they began with 28 Days Later, which gave the original its now-iconic, documentary-like tone.

The new film sits comfortably at an 89% Rotten Tomatoes critic score, even as audiences seem more split, with a modest 64% approval. Despite the emotional weight of the story turning off some viewers, the film is performing well enough that it could soon pass Yesterday ($154 million), Boyle’s 2019 romantic comedy, and his second-biggest hit.

Yesterday Box Office Breakdown

Domestic – $73 million

International – $81 million

Worldwide – $154 million

His biggest commercial success remains Slumdog Millionaire, which soared to $378 million and won Best Picture and Best Director at the Oscars, per Collider.

Slumdog Millionaire Box Office Breakdown

Domestic – $141 million

International – $237 million

Worldwide – $378 million

28 Years Later Has Grossed Nearly Five Times That Of Trance

When discussing Danny Boyle’s previous films, Trance, a noir-styled thriller with James McAvoy, Rosario Dawson, and Vincent Cassel, also comes to mind. The film drew mixed reactions and barely scraped past $20 million. Meanwhile, 28 Years Later is heading toward becoming one of Boyle’s top box office successes.

Trance Box Office Breakdown

Domestic – $2 million

International – $21.9 million

Worldwide – $24 million

After the massive Oscar-winning success of Slumdog Millionaire, Boyle tried the awards route with 127 Hours, a survival drama starring James Franco, but that detour didn’t last. He quickly returned to edgier storytelling with Trance, which divided critics and struggled to make a profit. Though it has since developed a small but vocal fanbase, its 68% critic score shows it never fully won people over.

As 28 Years Later wins over the box office, fans, and critics, a follow-up, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, is already set for a January release. If that works out, Boyle will return to close the trilogy himself.

Note: All above numbers have been sourced via Box Office Mojo.

Disclaimer: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

