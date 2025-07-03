Starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt in the leads, The Devil Wears Prada is a cult classic. If you don’t know about the movie, then it’s clearly your loss. You should definitely start brushing up and learn everything possible about the film, as it has started filming for its sequel. Yes, that’s right. The OG cast is returning with the movie, and we fans can’t keep calm.

The sequel will have a follow-up storyline and be shot in New York and Paris. Along with the original cast, Kenneth Branagh has been added to the mix. Based on the book of the same name, The Devil Wears Prada, the story follows a recent college journalism graduate, Andy (Hathaway), who joins one of the famous magazine publishing houses to assist the editor Miranda Priestly (Streep). What happens between them and how their work relationship unfolds is all about the film.

How Much Did The Devil Wears Prada Grossed At The Box Office?

Many might not know that the character Meryl Streep played, Miranda Priestly, was heavily inspired by the then-Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The character sketch had many similarities with her. Although Anna didn’t come to the premiere of the film, she appeared at a special screening wearing Prada head-to-toe. Anne Hathaway as Andy in the movie is as refreshing as air. The whole story revolves around Andy as she joins New York’s biggest high-fashion magazine as an assistant to Miranda. Audiences loved Anne and Meryl’s camaraderie.

So much so that The Devil Wears Prada went on to gross over $326 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. It collected $124 million domestically, and internationally it grossed $201 million. It was a massive hit as the movie was made with a budget $35 million. Meryl portrayed the character Miranda so iconically that it earned her an Oscar nomination as well.

Will The Sequel Be Able To Match The Legacy?

As previously reported, Meryl Streep is going to reprise her role as Miranda Priestly in the sequel and will head Runway, the high-fashion magazine publishing house, as usual. But the magazine being in a deprecated state, it’s going to be difficult for everyone. Kenneth Branagh will play Miranda’s husband, while Stanley Tucci will be returning as Nigel Kipling.

Emily Blunt will reprise her role as Emily, while Anne Hathaway will also be seen as Andrea Sachs or Andy. The sequel is supposed to pick up the story where it left off in the previous one, and given the massive success of the last movie, fans are quite excited to see how the new story will unfold. There’s a high chance that the film will be able to match up to the legacy and break the box office records.

The hype about The Devil Wears Prada 2 is buzzing. What do you think?

