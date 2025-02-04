After years of waiting and hoping, the beloved 2006 film is finally getting a sequel, and the buzz is already electric. For those who don’t remember, the original had Anne Hathaway as the wide-eyed journalist Andy, who lands a high-pressure assistant job to the legendary Miranda Priestly, played by the one and only Meryl Streep.

Between the glamorous fashion world and Miranda’s icy stares, it’s no wonder the film became a 2000s classic. After tons of talk and no action, it seemed like the sequel was just a dream. But now, things are finally heating up, and The Devil Wears Prada 2 might just be closer than we ever thought.

Is Devil Wears Prada 2 Happening?

Well, it sure looks like it now! After years of whispers and “maybe one day” comments, Disney has officially confirmed that the sequel is in the works. Fans can breathe a little easier knowing that original writer Aline Brosh McKenna and producer Wendy Finnerman are returning.

Plus, the legendary Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are reportedly set to reprise their roles, with Miranda Priestly trying to save her struggling magazine, and Emily Charlton stepping in to help. As for Anne Hathaway? The jury’s still out on whether she’ll be back, as she’s given some mixed signals in the past about returning. But hey, if Mamma Mia can bring her back for a second round, anything’s possible, right?

Stanley Tucci, who played the fabulous Nigel in the original, has also chimed in, saying, “I know they’re working on it,” but he’s staying tight-lipped to avoid being sent to “actor’s prison.” Classic Tucci. So while we don’t have all the details just yet, things are definitely moving in the right direction, and it looks like we might be getting another trip to the fashion world sooner rather than later.

Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast

The most exciting update about The Devil Wears Prada 2 is the possible return of Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, though it hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. Streep’s portrayal of the formidable Miranda Priestly was already legendary by 2006, while Emily Blunt’s sassy yet lovable Emily Charlton showed us early on she was destined for big things.

But what about Anne Hathaway? While Andy was the role that catapulted her career, Hathaway’s feelings on the sequel have been mixed. She’s previously hinted that maybe the time for a follow-up has passed, but who knows? With a new phase of her career underway, she might just be open to revisiting the role that made her a household name. Fans are hoping it’s not just Streep and Blunt, they’re hoping to see Stanley Tucci’s Nigel back in action too!

Devil Wears Prada 2 Story

The ending of The Devil Wears Prada left Miranda Priestly firmly in control of her fashion empire, but the plot of The Devil Wears Prada 2 hints at a major shift. In the sequel, Miranda enlists Emily Charlton to help her save her struggling magazine. Emily, now a successful ad exec, has the skills Miranda desperately needs.

This sets up an exciting blend of humor and drama, as Miranda faces the challenges of adapting to the modern world, especially with the decline of print media. Even if Anne Hathaway’s Andy isn’t involved, Miranda’s potential downfall offers a compelling storyline, giving Meryl Streep the opportunity to explore a new side of her character.

What’s interesting is that the sequel doesn’t seem to follow the books, which focus more on Andy and Emily’s lives after the first film. Instead, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will likely carve out its own path. While the titles Revenge Wears Prada and When Life Gives You LuLuLemons have their own stories, the name Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns would still be a perfect fit for the movie sequel, and it’d definitely capture the drama and glamour fans are craving.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Admitted She Was Drunk During Her Famous Kiss With Chris Pratt In Passengers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News