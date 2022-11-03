Hollywood star Anne Hathaway has admitted that a sequel to ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is “tempting” – but unlikely.

Despite there being another book, ‘Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns’, released in 2013, seven years after the comedy-drama flick’s release, ‘The Intern’ star doesn’t believe a follow-up could be made today, reports Female First Uk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Appearing on ‘The View’ this week, Anne Hathaway said: “I don’t know if there can be (a sequel movie). I just think that movie was in a different era, you know? Now, everything’s gone so digital, and that movie centred around the concept of producing a physical thing. It’s just very different now.”

According to Female First UK, Anne Hathaway would love to see where her character Andy and Emily (Emily Blunt) would be now, the assistants to Meryl Streep’s hellish magazine editor alter ego Miranda.

She continued: “Although, it is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee and she’s somewhere in Europe. And then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci [Nigel] in Italy, who’s at a restaurant. It’s tempting, but I don’t think it’s gonna happen.”

Female First UK further states that the 39-year-old star could, however, see it being rebooted with a new cast. Anne Hathaway further mentioned: “But they could relaunch it. They could find new people and do it. Do you think they’d let us do that?”

Must Read: Emily Ratajkowski Amid Dumping Brad Pitt ‘Rumours’, Says She’s In Her B*tch Era Leaving Industry Of ‘Scary Men’ Behind & Adds “I Don’t Put Up With Sh*t”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram