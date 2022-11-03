Emily Ratajkowski has been making headlines over the last several weeks. From news of her split from husband actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in September this year to her link-up and now break-up rumours with Brad Pitt, Emily has been the talk of the town. And now, she’s in the news again.

Earlier today, the mother of one appeared on a talk show and got candid about life, being single after a long, long time as well as not putting up with sh*t anymore. Read on to know all she shared.

While on the Today show on Wednesday, Emily Ratajkowski revealed she’s in her “b*tch era” amid her divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. While interacting with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, the model explained that she no longer puts up with what she used to.

Talking about being single for the first time in a really long time, Emily Ratajkowski said, “It’s crazy. It’s so nice, honestly. I don’t owe anything to anybody — other than my son, that’s the only man.” The 31-year-old mother of one further acknowledged that she’s spent the majority of her adult life as a serial monogamist, prompting Kotb and Bush Hager to ask how she identifies now.

Answering the host, the model – who is currently in the news for link-up and break-up rumours with Brad Pitt, began by saying that it was a way to protect herself as she was entering a very scary industry where they were lots of predators/scary men. She added another reason she felt that way was because she “wanted to be loved and have that validation.” Answering how she identifies now, the model said, “Can we curse on this show? I’ve been joking that I’m in my B era” self-censoring the word b*tch.

Emily Ratajkowski added, “I like that word because I feel like I’m reappropriating it. It has a negative connotation. But for me, it’s like, ‘No, no, it’s a good thing!’” She then held nothing back as she let an expletive slip, “I don’t put up with sh*t.”

Kudos woman!

