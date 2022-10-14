Brad Pitt’s mother warned him against dating Emily Ratajkowski and wants his son to be back with Jennifer Aniston? The actor is making a lot of noise over his alleged relationship with the model. Even though she recently said that she is single after divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard.

But several other reports suggest that something is brewing between her and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor. Amidst all of this, it was also suggested that Emily has come out as bisexual. While neither of the celebrities has confirmed or denied the rumours, here’s how the actor’s mother allegedly feels about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to In Touch Weekly, Brad Pitt’s mother, Jane Etta Pitt, likes Emily Ratajkowski. But is worried that they may get his heart broken again. “She doesn’t have anything against Emily, but she’s protective of her son and doesn’t want him to get his heart broken again after two very public divorces, especially as Emily has only just started her own divorce proceedings,” a source told the outlet.

For the unversed, Brad Pitt’s past relationships with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie attracted controversy. He and the Friends alum divorced after the actor cheated on her with Jolie. But even the Fight Club actor’s relationship with Angelina ended badly after she claimed of facing abuse from Pitt.

“It’s also no secret that Brad’s mother loves Jen. She wants her son to be with Jen,” the source added. However, the possibility of that is low. While talking about Brangelina, explosive new claims recently came.

It is said that Angelina Jolie filed a lawsuit against Brad Pitt in which she accused the actor of grabbing her head, pouring beer on her, choking one of their kids, and more. Though this is not the first time that these claims have come to light.

Read more about it on Koimoi!

Must Read: Olivia Wilde Has A Savage Response To All Harry Styles Fans Age-Shaming Her: “I Reject Your Projections!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram