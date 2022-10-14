Filmmaker Olivia Wilde has made the headlines a lot in recent months. From the release (and the drama) surrounding her latest film Don’t Worry Darling to dating Harry Styles (and being trolled for enjoying the latter as the paparazzi completely surrounded them), she keeps popping up in the news. Today, we are talking about her comments made during a recent interview about receiving ageist criticism.

Wilde, 38, is a mother of two. After splitting from her husband Jason Sudeikis (after nearly a decade of being married), the director has been dating her DWD actor Harry, 28. Owing to this age gap, many Stylers have reportedly been passing ageist comments on her as their relationship is the subject of much chatter online. Read on to know her response to these trolls.

In a recent conversation with Elle’s 2022 Women in Hollywood November 2022 issue, Olivia Wilde got candid about the ageist criticism she receives on social media – especially given that she’s dating Harry Styles who is 10 years her junior. Talking to the magazine, the filmmaker said, “It’s so interesting for me when that comes from women because I’m like, ‘Do you plan on not getting older? Or if you already are older, do you feel that you don’t deserve the same opportunities in life?’”

Olivia Wilde continued, “It’s so sad to me to look at that and realize people have such small expectations for their own lives and they are projecting those expectations onto me. And I reject your projections.”

In the same conversation, Olivia Wilde also spoke about her kids and not being spotted with them. The Don’t Worry Darling filmmaker said, “I share custody of my kids with my ex. If I’m photographed not with my kids, people assume I have abandoned them, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me. The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother.” She continued, “You know why you don’t see me with my kids? Because I don’t let them get photographed. Do you know the lengths that I go to to protect my kids from being seen by you?”

