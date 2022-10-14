Dwayne Johnson reveals back when he made his acting debut, he was told that The Rock couldn’t make it. For the unversed, before getting into acting, the Black Adam star had marvelled at the WWE world. He was one of the best professional wrestlers, and his career earned him fame and glory.

His first appearance in a movie was in 1991’s Beyond the Mat. But some people regard his 2001’s The Mummy Returns as Dwayne‘s proper debut. Since then, the actor has been in numerous films and has made a name for himself in the film industry.

But it turns out that when Dwayne Johnson started, he was told that he won’t make it if he continued his The Rock persona. While speaking with Good Morning America, the Fast & Furious actor said, “When I first got to Hollywood, many moons ago, out of the world of pro wrestling — the biggest stars at that time were George Clooney and Johnny Depp and Will Smith.”

“I was told, ‘Well, if you wanna make it if you want to be a star then you can’t call yourself The Rock. Don’t talk about pro wrestling. You gotta lose weight, go on a diet, you’re too big, don’t go to the gym as much,'” Dwayne Johnson added. “If you don’t know any better you buy into it, and I bought into it for a couple of years before I said, ‘This ends right now. And I’m gonna be myself, and at least if I fail, I’m gonna fail being me,'” the Red Notice actor added.

It is a good thing that Dwayne realised this as he has created a niche for himself. He is known for his adventure films like Jungle Cruise, Jumanji: The Next Level, and more. Besides this, the actor has appeared in the Fast & Furious franchise and its spinoff Hobbs & Shaw.

Now, Dwayne Johnson is all set to break the barriers and debut his first superhero role. The Rock took up the part of DC’s Black Adam. The movie will be released on 21 October.

