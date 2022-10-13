Days after the on-going feud between TJ Miller and Ryan Reynolds, the former addressed it and shared his opinion about the remark he had made. Both of the actors had worked together in Deadpool and Deadpool 2, where Ryan played the anti-hero Deadpool and TJ played his friend Weasel. However, in a recent interview, TJ Miller talked about his experience on working with Ryan, and it started the cold-war. Why? Scroll below to read more.

For those who don’t know, as reported in Entertainment Weekly, on The Adam Carolla Show show, TJ Miller talked about Ryan and said, “He’s such a good comedian that, when you cover his face, he’s so quick, he’s so funny … I love him as a comedian, but I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, then things kinda changed. I think he was like, ‘See? You guys see?’” He even added that he hated him and wouldn’t like to work with him ever again.

Well, now, TJ Miller has opened up about how Ryan Reynolds reached out to him and their restrained relationship has been reconciled. As per The Hollywood Reporter, in an interview with SiriusXM’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, TJ shared, “I didn’t think that I had said anything that was that negative. I feel bad that it was picked up and that it was misconstrued. For sure. But no, it was the next day… he and I talked, and it’s fine.”

TJ Miller further added, “It was very cool for him to say, ‘Hey, you know, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this.’ And I kind of said, ‘You know, I’m not,’ and then we sort of just hashed it out really quickly.”

Well, now that all is good in the hood, TJ Miller might reconsider to work with Ryan Reynolds once again, and the duo Deadpool and Weasel can be seen on-screen. However, Ryan is returning as Deadpool in Deadpool 3, that has been confirmed.

