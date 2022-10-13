Nora Fatehi has made it to the headlines today and it’s not owing to her amazing dance moves or incredible fashion sense. The ‘Bharat’ actress recently revealed that Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt once slid into her DMs (direct messages), and netizens are laughing their a**es out hearing it. Scroll below to know what they have to say.

For the unversed, sliding into one’s DMs means sending someone a direct message on social media or messaging apps slickly and coolly. The purpose of this is usually with the intention to flirt or with something romantic in mind.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent conversation with Grazia India (uploaded to their YouTube channel on September 28), Nora Fatehi was asked “Who is the most famous person who has slid into your DMs?” To this, the ‘Saki Saki’ girl replied, “Wait for it, you are not ready (for this) – Brad Pitt.” While her admission is without a doubt eyebrows raising, Redditors are now trolling her.

Less than a day ago, the snippet of the ‘famous person who slid into her DMs’ was uploaded to the opinion-sharing platform and netizens there aren’t holding back in sharing what they think of her statement. One user wrote, “Brad Pitt is not on Instagram lol (laugh out loud).” Another commented something similar sharing an “I am embarrassed for her” meme saying, “I don’t get how he slid into her DMs, when he doesn’t use Instagram.” This user added, “Edit: But… there is still a possibility, he can dm her from his finsta” Another joked, “If Brad really DMed her, then good for her. She’s too old for Leo anyway”

Another user simply commented, “Are we supposed to believe it?” A fourth joked about Brad’s reaction to Nora’s statement, and wrote, “Brad Pitt: I don’t even know who you are.” Another trolled her saying, “So, Brad Pitt’s been in her dms, yet she hangs out with guys like Sukesh?” One, dragging T-Series head-honcho into the comments said, “Yeah that’s what Bhushan was calling himself in those days” Another simply just said, “Aur main Jhansi ki Rani”

Check out Redditors trolling Nora Fatehi here:

What do you think of it?

Must Read: Nora Fatehi Flaunts Her Curvaceous Figure In A Yellow Body-Fitting Gown With Cut-Out Across The Br*asts, Netizens Troll “Silicone Silicone Everywhere”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram