The words Nora Fatehi and Fashion goes hand in hand. The Bollywood diva never fails to mesmerise us with her beauty. Be it by wearing a saree, a casual crop top and jeans or even a body-hugging dress, Nora knows how to put on her best fashion self and walk for her fans. She has a unique fashion sense and always sets a trend with her looks.

Nora, who rose to fame after showing her amazing dancing skills in the song Dilbar is now ruling all of our hearts with her glamour. Apart from her professional endeavors, it’s her spell bounding styling sense that gets discussed among fashion enthusiasts.

Nora Fatehi is currently judging Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and for each episode, she is setting a bar in fashion with her one-after-other marvelous looks. Recently, Nora Fatehi was papped in the city while shooting for its next episode, and the diva raised the fashion quotient with her queen-like looks. The Dirty Little Secret singer opted for a blush pink-coloured sequinned saree which gave a mermaid-like finish and paired it with a deep square-cut full-sleeve blouse with matching bead detailing.

Nora Fatehi accessorised her look with a sleek neckpiece along with a pair of earrings. But what attracted me to her look was her shell-like purse which completed her whole outfit. For makeup, she put on a light foundation, blushed cheeks, soft pink smokey eyes with a dash of shimmer, falsies, defined brows, and brown glossy lip shade. She kept her hair open in soft curls.

Nora Fatehi’s beauty has surely left our hearts in awe and made us sing, “Wo Noor Jo Dekha Chehre Ka…Huyi Roshan Meri Nigahein Bhi”, by AP Dhillon. Well, what do you think of Nora’s saree look? Let us know in the comments!

