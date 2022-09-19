India’s most loved celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ premiered two weeks ago and has been receiving an overwhelming response. While the show traces the journey of twelve celebrity contestants as they try to master and perform different dance forms of the world, the intensity of the competition switches into high gear as the first elimination strikes. It came down to two contestants – Zorawar Karla and Ali Asgar.

Although the judges’ scores were equal for both contestants, it was ultimately the public’s vote which led to the elimination of none other than the multifaceted, actor-comedian Ali Asgar and his choreographer partner, Lipsa. Leaving the audience in shock, Ali bid farewell to the stage on an emotional note. In the wake of the first elimination, the remaining contestants are now more determined than ever to showcase a volley of impressive performances.

Ali Asgar’s dance stint with the show was marked by many special moments and highlights. The theme of this weekend’s episodes was family. The contestants and their choreographers drew inspiration from the hardships they endured in their lives and the one person whom they look up to for strength. Ali channeled the ridicule he faced for essaying women on-screen. Celebrated for his wit and sense of humour, the actor-comedian had an emotional moment on stage after seeing an A/V of his kids talking about their experiences while growing up, as their father mostly depicted female characters on screen. Karan Johar applauded him for having been an actor for 35 years and prayed that the industry acknowledges his work.

Talking about his short yet memorable journey on the show, Ali Asgar says, “I am a performer, whether it is playing ‘Daadi’ or dancing I have always enjoyed every aspect of my career as an actor and as an entertainer. It is an emotional moment for me to be eliminated from this epic dance battle, but I’m happy that the show has given me a new identity. I got the chance to explore a new facet of my personality.”

The now-eliminated Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant added, “I can’t thank COLORS enough for giving me this opportunity and my brilliant choreographer Lipsa for making this journey so memorable. I will miss the rehearsals with the team and meeting these amazing stars and performing with them. I would like to express my gratitude to my fans for supporting me throughout my career and hopefully, they will be by my side as I move on to my next adventure.”

