Celebrities have put on their dancing shoes again as COLORS is back with its flagship and most popular dance reality show, “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”, now in its tenth season. The reality show has garnered unprecedented success over its former seasons and hence audience are excited to watch their favorite contestants set the stage on fire yet again! One such contestant who has impressed everyone with her fierce persona and breathtaking performance is actress Nia Sharma.

The upcoming weekend will unfold Nia’s inspirational story that will leave the judges, contestants, and audience awestruck.

Keeping her best foot forward, Nia Sharma will be seen setting the stage on fire with her performance on 80s popular hit ‘Khatouba’. In the upcoming episode, the diva gets a surprise video message from her mother leaving everyone emotional. Hailing from a middle-class background, Nia shares how her mother raised the two kids (she and her brother Vinay) solely after her father’s untimely demise.

While reminiscing about her mother’s struggle, Nia Sharma says, “I can’t believe that my mother has said something to me on national TV for the first time. Being a single mother, she has raised me and my brother effortlessly. We all had gone through a lot of struggles just after my father passed away when I was fourteen, but I have never seen my mother crying. She has sacrificed a lot for us.”

Further talking about the trolls, Nia Sharma adds, “After listening to what people talk about me, my mother has never made a single complaint to me. She supports me in my outfit choices and everything that I want to do. I will do everything for her happiness”.

Impressed by her words, judge Madhuri Dixit Nene says, “Whatever we are, we are because of our hard work and that’s the bottom line! Hats off to your mom. I am very proud of how single-handedly she has raised you and your brother”. Before exiting the stage Nia Sharma adds, “I have never taken this stage for granted and I want to see everyone getting eliminated” which fills the room with laughter.

