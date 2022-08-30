After a short break, Nia Sharma is all set to return to the small screens with the upcoming show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, which will make a comeback with its 10th season. A few days back, the reality show contestants along with judges Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar made an appearance in front of the paps. Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the dance reality show’s premiere.

For the unversed, JDJ 10 will see Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Bigg Boss 13 winner Shilpa Shinde, Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat and Niti Taylor among others in attendance.

As the contestants have been on the promotional interviews before kick-starting the show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant and diva Nia Sharma broke her silence on returning to TV. While the Jamai Raja actress has been setting social media on fire with her oh-so-stunning photos, she’s been away from the limelight for quite some time.

Reacting to returning to TV with JDJ 10, Nia Sharma said this is the time for her to work hard. If she doesn’t do so she will be wiped out. She told ETimes, “I know I don’t have plan B and backup in life. ‘Joh hai Yehi hai’ and if today at this stage, in this field I don’t work hard, I will be wiped out of this industry, or from the face of earth. I don’t want that. I don’t want to go into anonymity. I want to grow ahead in life and I want to be known and famous for my work and not for any other thing. I want that respect from people and not be judged for the dresses I wear or styling I do. Enough of grabbing attention for this or that.”

In the same interview, she also defended her “Kaam nahi hai” statement. Much before returning to TV with JDJ 10, she had opened up about no good work coming her way. She had called herself a ‘beggar’ who was looking for some good opportunities.

Nia Sharma told the portal that people misunderstood her “Kaam nahi hai” statement. “Sometimes there are things that you want but it doesn’t come your way or things don’t work out. When projects like this come your way, I am definitely going to do it. This is why I am here, this is the first time this year and in the next four months, I am going to makeup for all those years when I was not seen on-screen. This is the kind of impact these kinds of shows leave on people. I wanted to come back with such a show, with a bang. I am so glad I have it,” said the stunning diva.

