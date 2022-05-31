The celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is creating a lot if buzz lately. Although there’s no official announcement has been made by the makers but industry insiders have been revealing everything. As per reports, makers have approached several celebrities in the past few months and it is said that Tejasswi Prakash is also in talks to join the show.

The reality show which started in the year 2006 is all set to make a comeback with it season 10. The show is the Indian version of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash who is currently seen in Naagin 6 has been approached to participate in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. As per reports by TellyChakkar, the Bigg Boss 15 winner is currently in talks to join the show. However, nothing has been confirmed yet but it is indeed a good news for her fans and it’ll sure that the how will help her grow more by showing her dancing skills.

If Tejasswi Prakash agrees to be part of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa it’ll be her third reality show after Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, now the question is if she’ll leave Naagin 6 for the dance reality or the actress will juggle between the two. Now we just have to wait and watch.

Apart from Teja an earlier reports suggested that the makers have also contacted several TV personalities like, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Divya Agarwal.

On the other hand, it is also said that the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa will be judged by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Farah Khan. A source close to the show told IAN, “The show will have a grand comeback. Makers have approached Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh, Kajol and Farah to take over as judges. The casting of the show is in process and the show might go on floors by July.”

Let us know in the comments below how excited are you to see Tejasswi Prakash in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10?

