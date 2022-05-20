“Kundali Bhagya” star Shraddha Arya has bought a new house in Mumbai and is busy refurbishing her dream apartment by referring to architectural magazines. She is drawing inspiration from a few B-town stars’ modern and elegant homes in Mumbai.

Advertisement

The “Kundali Bhagya” star tied the knot with naval officer Rahul Nagal in November 2021. Since then, her husband has been posted in Visakhapatnam.

Advertisement

Shraddha Arya said: “I recently bought a new apartment opposite my parent’s house in Mumbai. I am looking forward to remodelling the apartment completely. The renovations are already underway, and we are planning to change the layout slightly.”

“I am planning to design a large wardrobe space for all my clothes and accessories. In fact, I have gone through various architectural magazines to get the new apartment ready. I guess it should be ready in the next few months, and I am quite excited to see the final outcome,” she adds.

Actor Sanjay Gagnani is playing a villain in the TV show ‘Kundali Bhagya’. Recently, Sanjay a.k.a. Prithvi Malhotra was in shock on the show when he got slapped for real by Shraddha Arya a.k.a. Preeta Arora.

Though it was an accidental slap and not an intentional one. It all happened when during a dramatic sequence, Prithvi provokes Preeta so much that she slaps him. During this Shraddha accidentally slapped Sanjay for real.

The actress immediately called for a cut and apologised and asked Sanjay if he was hurt.

Recalling the incident, Sanjay says: “Accidents like these keep happening on sets. When this happened, Shraddha was very apologetic. She is so sweet that she stopped the shoot, but I told her that was not needed and we could have continued. We all are such professionals that we get carried away in scenes at times, but I guess, it is memories like these that we will carry for life.”

“Kundali Bhagya” airs on Zee TV.

Must Read: IPL 2022: DJ Wale Babu Girl Natasa Stankovic’s Reaction To Husband Hardik Pandya’s Flying Bat Goes Viral – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram