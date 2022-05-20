Urfi Javed never misses a chance to grab eyeballs. Every time she steps out she makes sure to get snapped. Recently, the reality star was in the news when netizens mentioned her name while commenting on Rahul Vaidya’s post. It so happened when Bigg Boss fame Rahul took to Twitter to tell his fans and followers about a n*ude photo that he received from his wife Disha Parmar. Netizens were quick to comment on his and ask if it was Urfi Javed’s photo.

For the unversed, after confessing his love for Disha on the National TV, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, last year.

After commenting on the same during her recent airport spotting, Urfi Javed has now taken to social media to comment on the same while taking a dig at Disha Parmar. The reality star shared an Insta post about the same news on her Insta stories and wrote alongside, “I’ve been thinking a lot to speak about this even if this is not directed to me. This is wrong! The statement is so so wrong. We all do things which according to others might not be ethical then why judge others.”

Further taking a jibe at Disha Parmar, Urfi Javed’s post continued, “Also I was just stumped reading ‘my wife sent me a n*de photo of a girl’ woohoo.” Sarcastically adding, “#relationshipgoals”

Speaking about Rahul Vaidya’s Tweet, it read, “I saw a photo today on Instagram. My wife sent it to me. And mark my words “In the coming years people will start posting nudes in the name of fashion or trend”! Save this tweet for evidence. God bless us.”

I saw a photo today on Instagram. My wife sent it to me. And mark my words “In the coming years people will start posting nudes in the name of fashion or trend”! Save this tweet for evidence. 🐒 God bless us — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 11, 2022

A comment on the post read, “Sachhii Sachhii btao aap Urfii Jawed ki Pic thi na”. Another said, “I m proud of myself Ki meysey aapko BB pey Kabi v support Nahi Kiya. any way god bless you.”

Let’s wait and watch how would Disha or Rahul react to Urfi Javed’s recent post. Meanwhile, stay tuned with us!

