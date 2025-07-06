Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the best actors among the younger generation of Bollywood. In the past, he has proved his acting mettle and displayed his box office pull. Unfortunately, things have drastically changed for him in the post-COVID era. Before the COVID era, he tasted back-to-back big successes, but afterward, he failed to live up to expectations. So today, on the auspicious occasion of his 40th birthday, let’s look at how he fared at the Indian box office in the post-pandemic era.

Ranveer Singh’s poor run in the post-COVID era

Before the pandemic, Ranveer had a streak of three consecutive successes in the form of Padmaavat, Simmba, and Gully Boy. After the second wave of COVID-19 ended in June 2021, the actor witnessed his first theatrical release with 83. Unfortunately, despite good buzz, it didn’t do well and earned 102 crore net, which was underwhelming compared to its mammoth budget. It was declared a flop.

After 83, Ranveer Singh came up with Jayeshbhai Jordaar in 2022. Since the film was low on buzz, it opened on a slower note, and further, due to mixed word-of-mouth, it ended its run at just 15.59 crore net. It secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office. His Cirkus was also released in 2022, and despite the reunion with Rohit Shetty after Simmba, the film witnessed low buzz. After a slow start, it suffered due to poor word-of-mouth and earned only 35.65 crore net and secured a flop verdict.

Ranveer Singh’s fourth and last theatrical release post-COVID was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023. It performed decently at the Indian box office by earning 153.6 crore net and securing a plus verdict.

Only one box office success for Ranveer in the post-COVID era

Overall, out of four theatrical releases, Ranveer tasted success only once with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; the rest were flops. So, by using the formula of [(Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio], his post-COVID success ratio is just 25%, which is disappointing.

Ranveer’s post-COVID theatrical releases and their verdicts at the Indian box office:

83 – Flop

Jayeshbhai Jordaar – Flop

Cirkus – Flop

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Plus

Will Ranveer Singh bounce back strongly with Dhurandhar?

Up next, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Dhurandhar, which marks his return to the big screen after two years. With Uri: The Surgical Strike fame Aditya Dhar directing it, the film sounds promising. Also, the supporting cast features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna, making it a potential big hit.

The hype for Dhurandhar is there, and it feels like the film will give Ranveer a much-needed massive box office hit, just like Padmaavat and Simmba.

